Paul COCHRANE
Thank-you to everyone for the support shown to us on the passing of our loved son and father Paul. Special thanks to Tim's Rental, the Farmer family, Dean and Sandi, Holly, Dan, Jennifer and her girls for all their support. Thanks for the food, flowers & donations. Thanks to the pallbearers, flower bearers, nurse Lorraine, PSW Kim, Northcott Elliot Funeral Home and staff. Special thanks for the very comforting words spoken by Michelle Brotherton. Ralph, Kristen and Evan Cochrane

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
