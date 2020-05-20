Transitioned peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on May 12, 2020, at the age of 76. Loving husband of 47 years to Diana (Stockton). Wonderful father to Christine (Paul), Katy (Craig), and Michael (Kat) and Marose. Awesome Pépère to Maxwell, Abigail, Rachel, Madelyn, Archibald and Matthew. In addition to Diana, their children and grandchildren, Paul leaves behind 3 sisters, Louise, Claire (Tom) and Cecile (Keith) and their families, brother in law Chris (Donna), brother in law Stephen, sister in law Beth (Tom) and many adored nieces and nephews and treasured cousins. Paul was a hardworking and passionate man who always took pride in caring for his family. "Mr. B." was a popular High School teacher and coach for 30+ years between the Durham District (Ajax High) and Durham Catholic School boards (D.O.C), and taught "Driver's Ed." to hundreds of students in Ajax throughout the 1980s and 90s. He loved history, tracing his family tree and was proud of his French-Canadian roots (evident in the way he taught and engaged his students in the language and culture). He took great pride in his home and loved gardening, collecting coins and antique Canadian pottery, photography and travelling with his beloved wife. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to be held in the future in Ajax and Peterborough. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Hospice Peterborough (https://www.hospicepeterborough.org/). Condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.