Paul Grant (Bill) Terry


1932 - 10
Paul Grant (Bill) Terry Obituary
It is with great sadness and relief that Paul is now out of Pain. He died in his sleep at Lakeridge Oshawa Hospital in his 87th year. He will be very much missed by his wife Myrna (nee Maynard) of 61 years and his sons Benjamin (Shahla) and Miles (Mary), also by his six grandchildren, Melissa, Jeremy, Matt, Victoria, Jack and Emma. There will be a Celebration of Paul's life in the spring. We would like to thank Dr. Michael Ali and the Doctors and Nurses at Lakeridge Oshawa Hospital for their care and kindness.
