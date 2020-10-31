'Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand'. Paul Hordyk passed away on October 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Bowmanville Hospital. Paul was born in s'Gravenzande, Holland in The Netherlands and immigrated to Embro, Ontario in 1951. Married to Sylvia (Huizenga) in 1963. He was the father to Duane (Juliette), Kevin, Nicole (Angello), David and Daniel. Grandfather to 5 loving grandchildren. He spent his life farming and was involved in the poultry industry for 64 years. Retired and lived in the Newcastle area in recent years. The family would like to thank the wound nurses and PSWs for his wonderful care and friends and family for their support. He will be loved and missed forever.



