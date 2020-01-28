|
|
Passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, January 24, 2020 in his 94th year. Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife Jennie. Loving father of Wanda (Tom), Philip (Lillian), Dan, Chris (Jeanmarie) and Laura (Peter). Remembered by his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Paul was a founding member of St. Hedwig's Polish Church, a longtime member of the Polish Veterans Association and a retiree of General Motors. Visitation at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Wednesday, January 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Prayers at 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Thursday January 30th at 11am at St. Hedwig's Church (Olive & Central Park Blvd). Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations to The War Amps would be appreciated by the family. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020