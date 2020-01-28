Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul HULAJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul HULAJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, January 24, 2020 in his 94th year. Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife Jennie. Loving father of Wanda (Tom), Philip (Lillian), Dan, Chris (Jeanmarie) and Laura (Peter). Remembered by his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Paul was a founding member of St. Hedwig's Polish Church, a longtime member of the Polish Veterans Association and a retiree of General Motors. Visitation at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Wednesday, January 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Prayers at 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Thursday January 30th at 11am at St. Hedwig's Church (Olive & Central Park Blvd). Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations to The War Amps would be appreciated by the family. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -