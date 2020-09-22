Paul IGRACKI

Passed away at his home on Saturday September 12th, 2020. Beloved husband of Veronika. Dear father of Ibi (Fred) Biesenthal, Veronika (Miro) Kavur and Erika (Joe) Skula. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Michel), Michael (Sophie), Lindsay (Jason), Daniel, Erik (Jessica) and great-grandfather of Sienna Barry, Sawyer Barry, Arabella Barry, Lavender Barry, Camille Kavur, Asher Kavur, Soren Kavur and Sebastian Mersereau. A Funeral Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville on October 1st, 2020. Due to ever changing protocols, the family will be adhering to current limitations. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the funeral home to inquire if it is possible. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com