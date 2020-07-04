It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that the family of Paul Joseph Robichaud announces his passing on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Hospital in Oshawa in his 68th year. Paul was born in St. Louis Kent, New Brunswick to Benoit and Imelda Robichaud (predeceased). Paul was the beloved husband and soulmate of Wendy Robichaud (nee: Alexander) for 22 blessed years. Father to John (Victoria), Joseph (Angela), Michael, Brandon (Kim), Michael (Melissa) and Krista (Nathan). He was an amazing brother, uncle and papa to eight grandchildren. Paul will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends. Paul was a dedicated employee of Lasco/Gerdau for 40 years and will be missed by his many former colleagues. A celebration Of Life was held in Paul's honour on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville, Ontario, L1C 2Z1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Special shoutout to Lakeridge Health Bowmanville and Lakeridge Health Oshawa for all your compassion and care.



