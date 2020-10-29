1/1
Paul Joseph VON ZUBEN
Retired Metropolitan Toronto Police Department (33 years) Passed away in Oshawa on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Dearly loved husband of Mary-Jo Von Zuben for 60 years. Loving Dad of John and his wife Christina, Terence and his wife Heather, James and his wife Sonya. Predeceased by Paul Jr (Rusty) (Surviving Donna) and Anne Marie. Grandfather of Michael, Andrew, Katherine, William, David, Caeleigh, Amie, Emily and Sarah. Predeceased by his brothers Peter and Clifford and his sister Ann Marie Jones (late Robert) Survived by his sisters-in-law Pauline and Doris. In addition to being devoted to his family, Paul was an inspiration and an example to the many in the scouting organization during his involvement for over 40 years as a Scout leader. An avid history buff, Paul was a member of a re-enactment group, the Incorporated Militia of Upper Canada, where he enjoyed bringing the early history of Canada to life. In 2005 Paul travelled to Belgium to take part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo. Paul was most proud of being able to follow in his father's footsteps to serve his community for 33 years as a police officer. It was as a Toronto police officer that he was able to have a positive influence in his community, from delivering a baby in his police car, advocating for kids in trouble, to helping a family at Christmas who were having a very difficult time. Not one for seeking recognition for trying to help where he could, he was nominated and awarded the Ontario Medal of Citizenship. His desire to help the community led him to join a rover crew as a senior member. It was a good fit for him. The crews motto , "Facta Non Verba" (Deeds not Words) and Paul's philosophy, to do good things, were at the core of his values and that "by your deeds are ye known". Paul has gone home, his duty done. 497, End of Watch 10-7. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre are appreciated.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
27
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the People Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
