|
|
Passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 66. JJ will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Member of Local #401. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. JJ will be buried with his family at Civic Cemetery in Sudbury. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020