Passed away at home on Saturday September 5, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of Debbie. Dear father of Chad (Kira) and Johnathan. Loving grandfather of Gabriella and Finn. Dear brother of Gary, Donna, Jerry and the late Darla. Dear son-in-law of Joan Steeves. A Graveside Service will be held at Bowmanville Cemetery on Wednesday September 9th. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.