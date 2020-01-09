Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hili
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Hili

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hili, Paul W. 40 year member of Iron Workers Local 721 Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 25th, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband to Terina for 50 years. Loving father to Joanne and Paul (Lucrecia). Proud papa to Charlotte and Myah. Paul will fondly be remembered and sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. The family received friends at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME (21 Garrard Street Whitby 905-443-3376) on Saturday January 4th for a celebration of life from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa (G Wing) for their compassionate care of Paul. Memorial donations may be made to War Amps Canada. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa (G Wing) for their compassionate care of Paul. Memorial donations may be made to War Amps Canada.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -