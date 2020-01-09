|
|
Hili, Paul W. 40 year member of Iron Workers Local 721 Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 25th, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband to Terina for 50 years. Loving father to Joanne and Paul (Lucrecia). Proud papa to Charlotte and Myah. Paul will fondly be remembered and sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. The family received friends at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME (21 Garrard Street Whitby 905-443-3376) on Saturday January 4th for a celebration of life from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa (G Wing) for their compassionate care of Paul. Memorial donations may be made to War Amps Canada.