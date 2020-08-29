1/1
Paul Walter COCHRANE
Surrounded by his loving family, Paul passed away at home on August 25, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 49 years. Loving dad to Kristen and Evan. Cherished son of Ralph Cochrane and Pat Waltenbury. Predeceased by his brother Randy, grandparents Leslie and Norma Cochrane and Audrey and William Britton and uncle Ken Cochrane. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his cousins and countless friends. Special Thanks to nurse Lorraine and PSW Kim for the care and compassion shown to Paul and the family. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville on Thursday, August 27th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel on Friday, August 28th at 12 noon. Interment Hampton Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 29, 2020.
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
