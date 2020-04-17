|
Peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Paul passed away at Orchard Villa LTC in Pickering, Ontario. He is survived by his wife Sandra, his children David (Donna), Stephen (Cheryl) and Cathy and his nieces Karen (Steve) and Kim (Michael). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Virginie, Brooklynn, Benjamin and Kayla and his great?nieces Alexandra, Gabriella, Olivia and Madeline. The family will be holding a family-only service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to the . There is an empty space in our lives today, but there was an empty space in heaven that has now been filled. You are so loved. Jesus said "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me shall never die." -John 11:25
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 17, 2020