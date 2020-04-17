Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul PARKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul William Russel PARKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul William Russel PARKES Obituary
Peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Paul passed away at Orchard Villa LTC in Pickering, Ontario. He is survived by his wife Sandra, his children David (Donna), Stephen (Cheryl) and Cathy and his nieces Karen (Steve) and Kim (Michael). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Virginie, Brooklynn, Benjamin and Kayla and his great?nieces Alexandra, Gabriella, Olivia and Madeline. The family will be holding a family-only service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to the . There is an empty space in our lives today, but there was an empty space in heaven that has now been filled. You are so loved. Jesus said "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me shall never die." -John 11:25
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -