It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Paulina Stek (nee Dolinska), age 96, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Paulina passed away peacefully in her own home. Beloved wife of the late Mykola. Paulina is survived by her daughter, Olga, her son-in-law Larry, her grandson Adam, her granddaughter-in-law Jackie and her great-granddaughter Adalyn. She is predeceased by her sister Stephanie and brother Peter. Paulina still has many nieces and nephews residing in Ukraine. She will fondly be remembered as a loving and giving member of our family. A Private Family Graveside Service was held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be made to the Alzhiemer's Society of Ontario https://alzheimer.ca/en/on For online condolences, to share stories with the family or to read the full obituary, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 21, 2020