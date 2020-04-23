|
August 23, 1922 - April 10, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Pauline Ingram announces her passing at Hillsdale Terraces, Oshawa, Ontario on Friday, April 10, 2020 in her 98th year. Pauline was predeceased by her husbands, Donald Quinn and Albert Ingram. She leaves to mourn her passing, her children, Bobbi Gibb (David) and David Ingram (Edna); five grandchildren; Melanie (Brian), Victoria (Ken), Christina (Dave), Andrew (Jen) and Jeremy (Asami) and eight great-grandchildren; Benjamin, William, Jack, Emaline, James, Spencer, Isaac and Christine. Aunt to many nieces and nephews in Canada and the States. Pauline was born in Montreal, the only child of William and Gertrude Good (both deceased). She also lived in Winnipeg, Manitoba for over 30 years and worked at The St. James Assiniboia Library as an Executive Assistant. At her request, there will be no funeral and a future Celebration of Life will be held privately. Thank you to the staff at Hillsdale Terraces who have taken care of Pauline for the past 4 years. Their dedication has been especially appreciated during the Covid19 crisis. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army or The Alzheimer's Society. Arrangements being handled by Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby, ON., L1N 3K4 (905 443-3376). Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca We love you mom and will miss you. Your mother is always with you. She's the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street. She's the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She's the cool hand on your brow when you're not feeling well, she's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day. She's the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the colours of a rainbow, she is Christmas morning. Your mother lives inside your laughter. She's the place you came from, your first home and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing can separate you. Not time, not space.....not even death.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020