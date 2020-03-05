|
|
Predeceased by her husband Steve, son Andrew and daughter-in-law Shannon, son-in-law Percy and sister Irene. Sadly missed by her children Diane and Joanie (Tom Sims), sister Doris, brothers Wally (Shirley), Greg, (Cheryl). Proud Baba to Cherrie, Tammy, Dawna (Kelly), Patrick (Terri), Stephanie (Jordan), and Susanna (Brennen). And she adored her great grandchildren Kassie (Brandon), Nathaniel, Brooke and Lyla. Pearl started teaching country school at the age of 17 out west and retired from the Durham Region Catholic School board at the age of 61. She will be sadly missed by her extended family, many friends and neighbours. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road (north of Dundas Street East) on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. Private family burial to be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a .
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020