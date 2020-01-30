|
|
Peggy passed away peacefully at ReachView Village in Uxbridge, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in her 96th year. Peggy was the matriarch of our family. Strong and vibrant. She was a fighter, and a woman to be admired, but most of all, she was always in our lives. She made us laugh and smile. She will be greatly missed, but our memories of her love and sense of family will last forever. Predeceased by her husband, Jim, and children Jimmy and Marlene. Survived by her son-in-law, Malcolm Thornton. Dearly loved and devoted Gran to Linda (Paul), Malcolm (Joanna), Karen, Gwen (Andrew), and Jenny (Ross). Loving and adored Nana to Anthony, Peter, Jordyn, Vanessa, Melissa, Allison, Ethan, Kara, Jackson, and Hudson. The family would like to thank the staff at ReachView Village in Uxbridge for their care over the years. A private family celebration was held at the Low & Low Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Cremation and interment at Pine Grove Cemetery to follow. For online condolence, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020