Percy TINKER
1933-04-04 - 2020-11-26
Peacefully at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 87. Percy Tinker, was the beloved husband of the late Joan (2016). Loving father of Julie (Allan) and Jonathon (Lynn). Cherished grandpa of Megan (Robert) and Daniel; great-grandfather of Carter, Gryphon and Everest. Fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Muriel (the late Fred), nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Percy was known for his love of sports, the cottage and his friends. Special thanks to all the staff at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital and all care providers at Douglas Crossing and the community for their loving care of Percy. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
