Peter Joseph SMITH
Passed away peacefully on Saturday November 21st, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Peter, in his 83rd year, was predeceased by his loving wife Joyce in 2005. Adored father of Tom (Pauline), Joseph (Debra), Lauriann (Mark) and Nancy (Ken). Cherished grandpa of Michael (Melissa), Tyler (Stacey), Adam, Abby (Jordan) and Clara. Great Grandpa of Dina & Dylan. Lovingly remembered by his family Robert (June), Diane (Laverne), Judy (Danny) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Donna (Thomas), Joan (Johnny), Lynda and Greg. Peter was a proud to have served in the American Air Force in Florida and Texas. He loved his Harley Davidson, his guitars and most of all his family. He will be greatly missed by his dear friends. He was always a kind, gentle and loving man. Visitation will be held on Friday November 27th from 3pm to 6pm at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday November 28th, 10am at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Registration is required for Visitation, Mass and Cemetery attendance. Please register online @armstrongfh.ca RSVP Service on Peter's webpage or call 905-433-4711. Masks are mandatory. For online condolences, please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
