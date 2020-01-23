Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BOOTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ross BOOTH


1933 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Ross BOOTH Obituary
Peter passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Lakeridge Health Port Perry, just shy of his 87th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Mary Eva Booth and loving partner of Hazel Coates. Proud father of Richard (Kathryn), David (Anita) and Anne (John). Loving grandpa of Ashley, Chris, Victoria (James), Ross, William, Kayla, and great-poppa of Chase. Dear brother of John. Peter will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A gathering, with family and friends, to remember Peter's Life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry, Ontario (905-985-7331). If desired, donations in memory of Peter may be made to a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -