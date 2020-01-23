|
Peter passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Lakeridge Health Port Perry, just shy of his 87th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Mary Eva Booth and loving partner of Hazel Coates. Proud father of Richard (Kathryn), David (Anita) and Anne (John). Loving grandpa of Ashley, Chris, Victoria (James), Ross, William, Kayla, and great-poppa of Chase. Dear brother of John. Peter will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A gathering, with family and friends, to remember Peter's Life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry, Ontario (905-985-7331). If desired, donations in memory of Peter may be made to a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020