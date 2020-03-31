|
|
Nellie Vernoy passed away peacefully at the Sunnycrest Retirement Home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Jacob, Hank Vernoy(1999). Loving mother to Bert (Margaret), Mary (Jim), Betty (Bob), Henry (Audrey), Linda (Heinz), Joseph (Cora) and the late John (1991). Cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Survived by many family members and friends from Canada, Holland and New Zealand. Nellie loved keeping busy with gardening, volunteering at nursing homes, singing in the choir for the St. Francis de Sales Church, selling her crafts at the bazaars, member of the Catholic Women's League, were just a few of the activities that she was involved in, which was the key to her zest for life. And we must not forget that she liked to gamble at the Casino. At anytime she would strike-up a tune for everyone to join in and sing songs such as "You are My sunshine" or "Que sera sera." Her socializing sunshine will be greatly missed by many family members and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Sunnycrest for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Arrangements for a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 31, 2020