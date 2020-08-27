1/1
Philip Ernest ZWICKER
Philip Ernest Zwicker, age 91, of Oshawa. With heartfelt sorrow we announce his passing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Born in Kentville, NS on January 24, 1929, Philip was the first child of Paul and Beulah Zwicker. Beloved husband of Thelma (nee: Cassel) for over 61 years. Adored father of David (Susan), Beverley Nicholson, Shelley Smith (Glen) and Natalie Zwicker. Grandfather to Adam, Brittany, Ryan, Denver, Kylie, Jessica, Jaclyn, Mitchell, Julia and Cara. Great-grandfather to Brianna, Braxton, Serenity, Emmett, Sawyer, Clarke, Clayton and Rowan. Cherished brother of Bernie (Sylvia), Greta Doherty (late Fred), Grace Moores (late Bruce) and Pauline Vanderzwet (Peter). Philip was predeceased by sisters Ruth Gartland (late John), Joan Kosnaskie (late Tony) and Rosemary Anthony (late Delbert). Philip will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Philip grew up in rural Nova Scotia where he developed a love for the outdoors and a lifelong passion for fishing. As a young man Philip joined the Canadian Armed Forces and that brought him to Ontario where he would eventually meet and marry Thelma and raise their family. After the Army he worked for Ford, Ontario Malleable Iron and achieved over 28 years service at General Motors retiring at 65. Philip enjoyed his retirement fishing, reading, watching favorite tv shows and sharing the couch with his dog Zac. For Philip, spending time with his growing family was a source of joy. Visitation was held at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King Street East) on Saturday, August 22nd from 12 - 2 p.m. The Funeral service followed in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with interment at Thornton Cemetery Oshawa. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
