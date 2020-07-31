1/1
Philip John HARRISON
1960-05-14 - 2020-07-21
Passed away with his family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Devoted father to Raychel Mason and Richard Harrison. Adored grandfather to Conrad, Natalie and Benjamin. Fiancé to Elaine Martens-Cullen. Proud retiree of General Motors, after 34 years of service and union member of CAW/Unifor. Phil enjoyed spending time with his family, taking his dog out for adventures and travelling to Cuba. He also thoroughly enjoyed giving his grandkids tons of candy. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To share stories or condolences with the family, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
