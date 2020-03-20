|
KENNON Philip Surrounded by family at home, on Tuesday March 17th, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Kennon. Sadly missed by his long time girlfriend Pam Auguste. Loyal father of Deb and her husband Stu Babcock and Jackie Seager. Loving grandfather to Shane, Tanya, Tyler, Devon and Michael; great grandfather and great great grandfather to many. Predeceased by his brother and sisters. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD, 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In light of the Coronavirus donations may be made to those in need. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 20, 2020