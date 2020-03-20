Home

POWERED BY

Services
McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip KENNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip KENNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip KENNON Obituary
KENNON Philip Surrounded by family at home, on Tuesday March 17th, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Kennon. Sadly missed by his long time girlfriend Pam Auguste. Loyal father of Deb and her husband Stu Babcock and Jackie Seager. Loving grandfather to Shane, Tanya, Tyler, Devon and Michael; great grandfather and great great grandfather to many. Predeceased by his brother and sisters. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD, 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In light of the Coronavirus donations may be made to those in need. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -