1935-2020 It is with sadness that the family of Phyllis Susan Kelly (nee Wright) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep at home in the early hours of August 23, 2020 at age 84. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Abe, and her children Kim, Greg (Jennie Akse-Kelly) and Nancy, and her grandchildren Abraham, Charlotte, Anika and Leah; as well as by her sister, Doris Tremblay. Phyllis was a registered nurse, an avid gardener, knitter, Life Master bridge player, and volunteered at the Ajax Hospital. Donations in memorium can be made to: www.aphfoundation.ca