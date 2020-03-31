|
Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on March 29, 2020 at the Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 88. Dear husband to Constance (Connie) Shea. Beloved father to Jean Stephane Shea and Christiane Fladby. Cherished grandfather to Curtis Everett Fladby and predeceased by his granddaughter Rachel Megan Fladby. Step brother to Ivan Shea. Predeceased by his father Lionel Shea, mother Annie Curtis, step mother Madeleine Sauriol and brother Robert Shea. He will also be remembered by his extended family and friends. Donations to the Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 31, 2020