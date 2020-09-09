1/1
Proctor Anna Christena
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Proctor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Wife of the late Bob. Beloved mother to Kathy (John), Rob (Cindy), Lisa, Karla (Steve), pre deceased by Debbie (Dale) Halliday and Glenn Proctor. Devoted Grandmother to Jeffrey (Angela), Sherri (Chris), Michael (Michelle), Jesse (Paige), Melissa (Steve), Candace (Curtis), Kyle, Eric, Keith (Sheena), Kelli (Scott), Zack, Ryan (Landen), Alex, Teana and Brandon. Great-Gramma to Eric, Chloe, Samantha, Chloe, Kira, Brooke, Regan, Jaden, Briar, Colton, Alexa, Owen, Jacob, Bubba, Hunter, Scarlett, Madison and Aubree. Sister to Monica (Raymond), Mary, Allan (Agnes), Donald (Tina), Huey, Shirley and predeceased by Francis (Georgette), Theresa (Bill), Valentine (Rita) and Glen. Second Mom to Lori, Bill, Jayne, Gina and Laurie and too many other people to name (but you all know who you are)! Special Aunt to many! Special Friend to Pat and Dorothy! Anna will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and all who knew her. Anna was a Retiree from Chrysler. She was a faithful Member of Holy Cross and St. Phillips Catholic Church. She was an active Member of the Catholic Women's League. She will be missed by her Rosary Group (Pierrett, Donna, Pat, Joanne, Aldith, Rula, Willie, Florina, Ann and her sister Mary). She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, playing pool at the Southend Sports Pub, golfing, bowling and socializing with family & friends. She will truly be missed by all! Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3 - 6 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, Whitby. Due to COVID Rules, a private family service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. If you wish, you may view the funeral service by logging into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html Password Arbor2020 Logon to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Society of Canada or to The Children's Wish Foundation. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. On Saturday, September 19th at 1:00 we will have the Burial at the gravesite. As this will be outdoors, we are allowed 100 people to attend. And finally, the Proctor Family would like to thank special friends Gina & Roy and special neighbours Joan & Marty for all they have done for Anna!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved