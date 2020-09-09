Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Wife of the late Bob. Beloved mother to Kathy (John), Rob (Cindy), Lisa, Karla (Steve), pre deceased by Debbie (Dale) Halliday and Glenn Proctor. Devoted Grandmother to Jeffrey (Angela), Sherri (Chris), Michael (Michelle), Jesse (Paige), Melissa (Steve), Candace (Curtis), Kyle, Eric, Keith (Sheena), Kelli (Scott), Zack, Ryan (Landen), Alex, Teana and Brandon. Great-Gramma to Eric, Chloe, Samantha, Chloe, Kira, Brooke, Regan, Jaden, Briar, Colton, Alexa, Owen, Jacob, Bubba, Hunter, Scarlett, Madison and Aubree. Sister to Monica (Raymond), Mary, Allan (Agnes), Donald (Tina), Huey, Shirley and predeceased by Francis (Georgette), Theresa (Bill), Valentine (Rita) and Glen. Second Mom to Lori, Bill, Jayne, Gina and Laurie and too many other people to name (but you all know who you are)! Special Aunt to many! Special Friend to Pat and Dorothy! Anna will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and all who knew her. Anna was a Retiree from Chrysler. She was a faithful Member of Holy Cross and St. Phillips Catholic Church. She was an active Member of the Catholic Women's League. She will be missed by her Rosary Group (Pierrett, Donna, Pat, Joanne, Aldith, Rula, Willie, Florina, Ann and her sister Mary). She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, playing pool at the Southend Sports Pub, golfing, bowling and socializing with family & friends. She will truly be missed by all! Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3 - 6 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, Whitby. Due to COVID Rules, a private family service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. If you wish, you may view the funeral service by logging into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html
Password Arbor2020 Logon to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Society of Canada or to The Children's Wish Foundation. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. On Saturday, September 19th at 1:00 we will have the Burial at the gravesite. As this will be outdoors, we are allowed 100 people to attend. And finally, the Proctor Family would like to thank special friends Gina & Roy and special neighbours Joan & Marty for all they have done for Anna!