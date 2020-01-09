Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for RAE BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAE "DRIVER" BURNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAE "DRIVER" BURNS Obituary
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Thursday January 2, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Isabelle. Loving father of Christina (Len) Pridie, Randy (Donna) Burns and the late Kim. He will be lovingly remembered by his 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear brother to William and Brenda. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario on Tuesday January 7th from 7 - 9 pm. A Legion Service as held at 7 pm. Funeral Service was held on Wednesday January 8th at 11 am in the Chapel. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -