Passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Thursday January 2, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Isabelle. Loving father of Christina (Len) Pridie, Randy (Donna) Burns and the late Kim. He will be lovingly remembered by his 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear brother to William and Brenda. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario on Tuesday January 7th from 7 - 9 pm. A Legion Service as held at 7 pm. Funeral Service was held on Wednesday January 8th at 11 am in the Chapel. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Durham Region.