Rae (Ellen)Coulter, your 87 years were defined by strength and love. Strength when you held down a full-time and two part-time jobs to single-parent your three children. Strength when you put cracks in the glass ceiling as you became one of the early female managers at Eaton's. And love, reflected by how you will be missed by so many people. Among them your sisters June and Shirley, children Jim and wife Colleen, Glenda and husband Gary, grandchildren Mike, Ami, James and Ali. You will be welcomed to Heaven by your daughter Sharon, Jack and Nan. Also loved and missed by your many nieces and nephews (Nibling's ) and their children, whose lives you were always a part of. Your retirement was spent giving and belonging, from running the St. Paul's on the Hill food bank for many years to any of a dozen clubs that you were a part of. We always told you mom that you were a role model, and your rich, full life will become the stuff of our family legends. Always remembered, Always loved. A celebration of Mom's life will be arranged when we are able. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Sunnycrest who were there for mom when we could not be because of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, mom would like you to consider a donation to your local food bank.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 22, 2020