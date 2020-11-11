Ralph passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hillsdale Estates. It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our special brother Ralph Norman Wood in his 84th year. Dear son of the late Myrtle and Wes Wood of Orono. Ralph will be sadly missed by brothers Dick (Ruth predeceased), Keith (Helen predeceased), Boyd (Doreen predeceased) and his sister Norah Hetherington (Paul predeceased). Also many nieces, nephews and special friend Dawn. Special thanks to Dr. MacIntosh and staff of Honey Harbour 4th floor at Hillsdale Estates for compassion shown at a difficult time. A private graveside service will be held. In Ralph's memory donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation or the charity of your choice
