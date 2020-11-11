1/1
Ralph Norman WOOD
1936-12-09 - 2020-11-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hillsdale Estates. It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our special brother Ralph Norman Wood in his 84th year. Dear son of the late Myrtle and Wes Wood of Orono. Ralph will be sadly missed by brothers Dick (Ruth predeceased), Keith (Helen predeceased), Boyd (Doreen predeceased) and his sister Norah Hetherington (Paul predeceased). Also many nieces, nephews and special friend Dawn. Special thanks to Dr. MacIntosh and staff of Honey Harbour 4th floor at Hillsdale Estates for compassion shown at a difficult time. A private graveside service will be held. In Ralph's memory donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation or the charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved