It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my husband on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 66. Randal was the loving husband of myself, Linda, for 43 years. He was the loving father of his son Adam, who predeceased him in 2004. Randal will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, extended family and many friends. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge, Ontario (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to the New Animal Shelter for Uxbridge-Scugog. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.