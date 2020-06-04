Randal Joseph KANE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my husband on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 66. Randal was the loving husband of myself, Linda, for 43 years. He was the loving father of his son Adam, who predeceased him in 2004. Randal will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, extended family and many friends. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge, Ontario (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to the New Animal Shelter for Uxbridge-Scugog. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved