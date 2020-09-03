1/1
Randy CRAWFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy broken heart that I, Wendy Crawford, must tell you sadly Randy passed away at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 59, after suffering with illness. Randy was my love, my angel and my heart and soul. It was my privilege to be his wife for 27 years. Loving son of Shirley and the late Joseph Crawford. Will be sadly missed by brothers Steve (Patricia), Joe (Iris), Gord (Earla) and sister Heather (Jimmy Cox) and sister in law Jodie Leslie (predeceased by his brother Jeff Crawford). Randy was an amazing uncle to Vinnie and Luke, Tania and Amy, Amber and Brandon, Kirsten, Kaila, and Taren, Shauna, Sarah, and a Great uncle to many. Dear brother in law to David (Trish) Harden, Rose (Rob) Walker. Son in law to Marie and the late Cliff Harden. Randy will be missed greatly by his loving bulldogs Lola and Fred. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Durham Region Humane Society would be appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Kevin Luces and nurse Judy for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved