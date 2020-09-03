Randy CRAWFORD

It is with a heavy broken heart that I, Wendy Crawford, must tell you sadly Randy passed away at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 59, after suffering with illness. Randy was my love, my angel and my heart and soul. It was my privilege to be his wife for 27 years. Loving son of Shirley and the late Joseph Crawford. Will be sadly missed by brothers Steve (Patricia), Joe (Iris), Gord (Earla) and sister Heather (Jimmy Cox) and sister in law Jodie Leslie (predeceased by his brother Jeff Crawford). Randy was an amazing uncle to Vinnie and Luke, Tania and Amy, Amber and Brandon, Kirsten, Kaila, and Taren, Shauna, Sarah, and a Great uncle to many. Dear brother in law to David (Trish) Harden, Rose (Rob) Walker. Son in law to Marie and the late Cliff Harden. Randy will be missed greatly by his loving bulldogs Lola and Fred. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Durham Region Humane Society would be appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Kevin Luces and nurse Judy for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca