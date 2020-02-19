|
Passed away in Toronto on October 14th, 2019 at 57 years of age. Dear son of the late Dennis and Gail McKeown. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Brenda Grabko, Dorothy Marjerrison, Joanne Westover and his brothers Steve, Larry and the late Michael. Will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, February 22nd from 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Private family burial to take place at Pine Hills Cemetery. Memorial donations to the CAMH would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020