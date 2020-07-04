1/
Raymond Peter Joseph "Ray" KOBYLANSKI
Passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Loving husband to Suzanne (Marshall) Kobylanski. Loving father of Mandy, Michael and David. Dear brother of Patricia Ormond. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Ray will be missed by many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered fondly by all of his family and friends. As per Ray's wishes cremation will take place with no service. If so desired memorial donations may be made to Autism Home Base. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
