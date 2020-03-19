Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca BROWN Obituary
Peacefully with her family by her side at the Port Perry Hospital, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Francis Brown. Loving mother of Heather (Stewart), Pauline (Ferron), Campbell (late Siobhan) and Kevin. Gran Brown will be cherished and remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she will be also be deeply missed by her other family and friends. As per Rebecca's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) at a later date, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rebecca's memory may be made to the SickKids Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -