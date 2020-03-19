|
|
Peacefully with her family by her side at the Port Perry Hospital, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Francis Brown. Loving mother of Heather (Stewart), Pauline (Ferron), Campbell (late Siobhan) and Kevin. Gran Brown will be cherished and remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she will be also be deeply missed by her other family and friends. As per Rebecca's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) at a later date, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rebecca's memory may be made to the SickKids Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020