Reginald John Stewart HUGHES
entered into rest at home on the 8th of September 2020 at the age of 79. Son of the late Sylvia (Batt) and her husband Ress Hughes. Proud father of Don of Lindsay and Marvin (Emma) of Florida. Dear grandfather of Hailey. Survived by Douglas (Dianne) Hughes, Kendra (Gord) Stevenson, Harry (Vera) Hughes, Susan (Dave), Clifford Hughes (Kathy Graham), Jennifer (Rick) Hughes, Jeffery (Sheila) Hughes, also remembered by Don and Marvin's Mom Linda Hughes. Following cremation burial of cremated remains will take place at Riverside Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made through Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
