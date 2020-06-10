On Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 72 in Bowmanville, Reid lost his fight with pulmonary fibrosis. Loving husband and friend of Cherry (nee Mailing) for 51 beautifully lived years. Extremely proud father of Tobi (Chris Everett) and Robin (Chris Mace) and cherished grandpa to Rebecca (Brad), Melissa, Hannah and Samantha. Youngest son of the late Frank and Myla Sevigny (deceased), and dear brother to Fran (John Wachna deceased) and to Bill (Carol). Son-in-law to Jean Mailing (nee Godding) and brother-in-law to Lesley (Don Mizen), Gina Newport (deceased), Shirley (Ken Hunter), Susan (Jerry Burns) and Leanne (Mike Jordan). He was the "funny" Uncle Reid to all his nieces and nephews. Reid will be remembered by his entire family and the countless friends he 'picked up' on his life journey for his great humour, hilarious escapades and especially for his immense creativity. Cremation has taken place, entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home 28 Old Kingston Rd, Ajax (Pickering Village) 905 428-8488. Due to the current situation there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A special Celebration of Life will be planned as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, donations in Reid's memory would be very much appreciated to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (CPFF.ca) Messages, photos and memories are also welcomed so that a video can be prepared for viewing at the Celebration of Life and these can be posted through a Facebook Memorial page or through the McEachnie Funeral Home website at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.