|
|
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 82 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Alec Massie. Loving mum of Richard (Lisa) and Alison Broadworth (Mark). Cherished grandma of Isobel and Alex. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. A warm thanks to the nurses at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa for their compassion and care. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, January 14, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service was held in the Chapel on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:00 a.m. Interment take place at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Personal Attendant Care Inc. (PAC) or . Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 14, 2020