WEIDMARK, Reta Florence (nee Allan), of Lindsay, Ontario, passed away on February 4, 2020 (in her 99th year) at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Reta was one of three children and born in Oshawa, Ontario on January 23, 1921 to parents, Florence Alberta Allan (nee Pierce) (lived 85 years) and John Wesley Allan (lived 97 years). Reta's father worked at General Motors for approximately 41 years and Reta worked at General Motors (North Plant, Division Street) location for approximately 33 years in total. Reta owned a beautiful lakefront property on Lake Scugog in Ball Point, Little Britain for 19 years and then moved to Lindsay for the last 32 years. Reta was known to many family and friends as a beautiful artist, creative seamstress, outstanding gardener and skilled antique refinisher. She was a very talented and strong, independent woman. Reta was predeceased by her (divorced) husband S. Weidmark, siblings, Lewis (Dorothy) Allan and Norval (Jean) Allan and daughter, Constance A. Johnstone (nee Weidmark) and three family pets, Pepper, Benji and Teddy. Reta is survived by her three granddaughters; Lesli, Nadine and Ronni, two great-grandchildren; Connor and Isabelle and two nieces; Nancy and Susan. (Predeceased by Nephew, John). The Family has requested a PRIVATE burial with Armstrong Funeral Home in Oshawa, and she will be laid to rest at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Oshawa on Saturday, February 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Durham Region would be greatly appreciated. *Official tax receipts are provided for all donations to the HSDR. [email protected], (905) 665-7430 Online condolences may be made by visiting www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 11, 2020