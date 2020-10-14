Passed away peacefully only 6 days after her 93rd birthday on September 24, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Henry Ford Sears. Loving mother of Russell Sears, Paula Smith (the late John), Michael Sears (the late Elizabeth) and Susan Miller, she was predeceased by Bruce in infancy his twin; Howard (the late Mary), Robert and Glenn. Survived by her daughter-in-law Lisa Sears. Cherished Granny of Andrew, Chris, Mark, Cheryl, Ruthie, Sara, Raymond and Ryan and her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville on Sunday, October 18th. Memorial Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com