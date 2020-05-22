Reta Mary Pigden (Dillon) In Loving Memory, April 27th, 1940 - April 19th, 2020 Born in Maynooth, Ontario. Reta passed away peacefully at her home in Oshawa, Ontario, in the presence of her Son and Daughter-in-law. Dearly loved mother to Cheryl (John) and Raymond (Valerie). Beloved Nana to John (Meaghan, daughters Madison and Ella), AJ (Ashley), Leah, Brad (Hayley) and Renee (Darren). Cherished Great-Grandmother to Jacob, Joey, Scotty, Ace and Jason, Simiana, Madison Pigden, River and Beau Day Predeceased by Parents Edward and Jane. Survived by Brothers Dan, Billy and Mike, Sisters Jean, Shirley and Eunice. Predeceased by Brothers George, Allan, Emmett and Edward, Sisters Marie, Nellie, Bessie and Eileen. Reta worked for the Unemployment Insurance Office in Oshawa for 31 years before her retirement. She was a proud member of the Holy Cross Catholic Parish. She was an avid member of the Oshawa Ladies Bowling League and won multiple championships. She loved playing bingo and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. Rita was a kind, generous and loving woman, she had an unmatched spirit who gave freely her time and love to her family. She will be missed deeply and very lovingly remembered. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Donations in memory of Reta can be made to Palliative Care at Lakeridge Health or to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Durham Region News on May 22, 2020.