Reta Mary (Dillon) Pigden
Reta Mary Pigden (Dillon) - In Loving Memory Born April 27th, 1940 in Maynooth, Ontario, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home in Oshawa in her 80th year. Dearly loved mother to Cheryl Simiana (John) and Raymond Pigden (Valerie). Beloved Nana to John (Meaghan, Madison and Ella), AJ (Ashley), Leah, Brad (Hayley) and Renee (Darren). Cherished Great-Nana of Jacob, Joey and Scotty Ace, Jason, Madison, River and Beau Day. Predeceased by Parents Edward and Jane Dillon. Survived by Brothers Dan, Billy and Mike, and Sisters Jean, Shirley and Eunice. Predeceased by Brothers George, Allan, Emmett and Edward, and Sisters Marie, Nellie, Bessie and Eileen. Reta worked for the Unemployment Insurance Office in Oshawa, Ontario for 31 years before her retirement. She was a proud member of the Holy Cross Catholic Parish in Oshawa, Ontario. She was an avid member of the Oshawa Ladies Bowling League and won multiple championships. Reta was a kind, generous and loving woman, she had an unmatched spirit who gave freely her time and love to her family. She will be missed deeply and very lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday September 10th at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church (Simcoe and Olive). Interment St. Gregory's Catholic Cemetery, Oshawa. Memorial donations in memory of Reta can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or The Denise House Women's Shelter will be greatly appreciated by her family. To leave online condolences or share stories with the family, please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 2, 2020.
