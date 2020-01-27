|
|
LONGTIME NURSE AT BOWMANVILLE HOSPITAL Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Morland Anderson. Loving mother of Jim Anderson and the late Jean (Eastman) Steeves. Cherished grandmother of Louise LeGassie (Jamie), Mark Anderson, Theresa White (Jules) and Maryann Hoare and predeceased by Susan Boorman. Adored great-grandmother to Tristan, Gabriel, Jonathan (Anna) and Joshua (Emma) and great-great-grandmother to Isabella and Jack. Rhoda is survived by her sister Beth (Glen) Thompson as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Gordon. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville, on Saturday January 25th from 12 - 1 p.m. A Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial donations were made to Durham Humane Society, The Heart & Stroke Foundation or The .
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 27, 2020