Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Catherine Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda Catherine Anderson Obituary
LONGTIME NURSE AT BOWMANVILLE HOSPITAL Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Morland Anderson. Loving mother of Jim Anderson and the late Jean (Eastman) Steeves. Cherished grandmother of Louise LeGassie (Jamie), Mark Anderson, Theresa White (Jules) and Maryann Hoare and predeceased by Susan Boorman. Adored great-grandmother to Tristan, Gabriel, Jonathan (Anna) and Joshua (Emma) and great-great-grandmother to Isabella and Jack. Rhoda is survived by her sister Beth (Glen) Thompson as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Gordon. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville, on Saturday January 25th from 12 - 1 p.m. A Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial donations were made to Durham Humane Society, The Heart & Stroke Foundation or The .
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -