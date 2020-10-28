It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Jean, and sister, Carol (Neil). Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dian (nee Bourgeault) and his 3 children; Danny and Dian of Thunder Bay, Linda and Joel of Whitby and Deborah and Alan of Castleton. Lovingly remembered by his 12 grandchildren and partners David (AnneMarie), Brock, Francois (Karli), Colleen (Adam), Michelle (Jeff), Maureen, Taylor, Samantha (Justin), Kurtis (Lindsay), Hailey, Brendan and Connor. Great-grandchildren, Aviana, Adler, Jude, Dex and Ariya were a bright light during the past few years to him. He is also survived by his brother, Harry and wife Lilian of Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, along with so many others "back home." His many sisters and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews and friends remember his friendly community spirit and dedication to coaching sports, his volunteer pursuits and in later years, his commitment to the Knights of Columbus. A private cremation has occurred and a celebration of his life will be held in 2021. Donations can be made in Richard's honour to the Durham chapter of the Parkinson's Society.



