1/1
Richard "Scott" BURGESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home in Langley, BC on July 12, 2020 at the age of 67. Scott leaves behind children, Marty, Amy (Dennis) and grandson Jayson, John (Dayna) and grandchildren Mischa and Marcus. He will be missed by his sisters Karen McFeeters (Doug) and Kim Allen (John) and Stepmother Helen. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Scott is predeceased by his father Mel Burgess, mother Helene Burgess and sister Sharon Broderick (Burgess). Scott was well known for his character, sense of humour and his love of motorcycles as well as woodworking. In light of the pandemic, a private family service will be held and Celebration of life will be announced at a later date, when possible. In memory of Scott, a donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved