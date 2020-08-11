Passed away peacefully at his home in Langley, BC on July 12, 2020 at the age of 67. Scott leaves behind children, Marty, Amy (Dennis) and grandson Jayson, John (Dayna) and grandchildren Mischa and Marcus. He will be missed by his sisters Karen McFeeters (Doug) and Kim Allen (John) and Stepmother Helen. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Scott is predeceased by his father Mel Burgess, mother Helene Burgess and sister Sharon Broderick (Burgess). Scott was well known for his character, sense of humour and his love of motorcycles as well as woodworking. In light of the pandemic, a private family service will be held and Celebration of life will be announced at a later date, when possible. In memory of Scott, a donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



