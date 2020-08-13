It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, Richard Climpson. December 27, 1927 - August 7th, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Joyce Climpson, and his sons; Kenneth Richard Climpson, (Sandra, predeceased) and James Frederick Climpson (Catherine). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremiah and Josh (Cathy); and his great-grandchildren, Cameron and Brandon. A private service will be held at a later date.



