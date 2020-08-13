1/1
Richard CLIMPSON
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, Richard Climpson. December 27, 1927 - August 7th, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Joyce Climpson, and his sons; Kenneth Richard Climpson, (Sandra, predeceased) and James Frederick Climpson (Catherine). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremiah and Josh (Cathy); and his great-grandchildren, Cameron and Brandon. A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
