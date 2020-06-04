Suddenly at home with his wife of 58 years by his side. Beloved husband of Diane. Devoted father to Annette (Trevor) Henry, Richard (Kathy). Cherished Grandpa to Mitchell (Lindsay), Michelle (Gavin), Lindsay (Brennon), Alex (Danielle) and Great Grandpa to Logan Henry and Maddox Branton. Dear brother to Jackie (Don) Taylor. Brother in law to Bette Russell, Ron (Helen) Proctor, Doreen (George) Hubbard, Lynda (Doug) Laverty, Bev Copetti and pre deceased Bill (Fern) Proctor, Bob Russell, Marlene (George) Hess, Walter Copetti and Cindy Proctor. Richard will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and all who knew him. A private family service was held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 905-443-3376. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to BOAA (Bowmanville Older Adults Association) 26 Beech Avenue Bowmanville L1C 3A2, or Lakeridge Health Hospital Cancer Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store