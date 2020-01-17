|
|
Peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Monday, December 23, 2019 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Beth) for 64 years. Loving father of George (Sheila), Liz (Dave), Catherine, Richard, James (Debbie), and dear father-in-law of Victoria. Proud grandpa of Christopher (Sandra), Kyle, Matthew (Sarah), Cathleen, Jonathan (Samantha), Michael, Jeremy (Camille), Samuel, Jackson, Nicholas (SallySue), Julia (Lyndon), and honorary Grandpa of Devin. Cherished great-grandpa of Adalia, Deiderich, Quinn, and Asher. Survived by his brothers-in-law Ross Gillett and Ken McTaggart (Liz). Predeceased by his sisters Barb Gillett and Pat McTaggart. Dick will be missed by his nieces and nephews, other extended family members, and dear friends. Dick would be the first to say that his life was blessed. He found joy in the smallest of things — singing in choirs, playing the piano, listening to the Jays' games, travelling with Beth to places both far and near, finishing a puzzle, keeping informed about daily news, recording the weather in his journal, marvelling at a beautiful sunset, and so much more. Dick especially enjoyed spending time with his loving family on Lake Muskoka, his favourite place in the world since he was a teen. He lived a multifaceted life as a lay minister, volunteer, soccer coach, and geography/history teacher. Dick personified patience, empathy, dedication, and, most of all, love. Dad taught us to find beauty all around — in the skies, in our surroundings, in the people we meet along the way — and to elevate and hold dear those we love. His outlook on life was driven by his strong ethics and unwavering personal values which he quietly instilled in all of us. He encouraged us to be whomever we wanted to be by supporting our dreams and activities, as well as accepting our decisions. Our memories and our talents have been built on the inspiration he gave us to swim, to cook, to never stop learning, to be independent, to serve others, and to give of ourselves. In keeping with Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place, with a celebration of life to occur in the future. To honour Dick's big heart and thankful ethos, donations may be made to a , all of which are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 17, 2020