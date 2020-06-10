Richard KIDD
Passed away on Thursday May 4, 2020 in his 65th year. Beloved son of the late Stella Kidd. Brother of Donna Hamdon (Sid) and the late Ken and Gary. Richard will also be dearly missed by all who knew him, and will remain in their hearts forever. A small private service was held on Friday, May 29th at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME Oshawa (905) 433-4711. Cremation followed. For more information, or to place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.
