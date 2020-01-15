|
In Loving Memory of Our Dear Son Richard (Rick) Maguire July 8, 1962 - January 15, 2019 We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought about you yesterday And the day before that too We think of you in silence We often speak your name All we have are memories And your picture in a frame Your memory is our keepsake With which we will never part God has you in his arms We have you in our hearts. Loved and very much missed by Dad and Mom (Robert and Betty) and Nephew Anthony. ALWAYS IN OUR THOUGHTS FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 15, 2020